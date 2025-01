NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok’s app was prominent removed from app stores on Saturday evening just before as a federal law that bans the popular social media platform went into effect. By 10:50pm Eastern Standard Time, the app was not found on Apple and Google’s app stores, which are prohibited from offering the platform under a law that required TikTok’s China-based parent company, ByteDance, to sell the platform or face a U.S. ban.