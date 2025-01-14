Meet Hemsworth, the record-breaking Australian funnel-web spider

What do you get when you bring together Thor, venom and record-breaking spiders? Surprisingly, not a comic book.

The Australian Reptile Park has announced the introduction of Hemsworth, the largest-ever male funnel-web spider recorded by the organization. The eight-legged creature measures 9.2 centimeters long, which is about 3.6 inches.

Hemsworth, of course, is named after the Australian actor family, which includes Thor star Chris.

“This spider was just so big in comparison to his peers it reminded me of Chris Hemsworth and his brothers, and how they tower over the average person,” says spider keeper Emma Teni, according to The Guardian.

The Sydney funnel-web spider is venomous, though the Australian Reptile Park is able to milk male members of the species in order to create anti-venom. Hemsworth’s size will allow for researches to collect even more venom to be turned into anti-venom.

Spider-Man is surely jealous.