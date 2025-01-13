Olympia – In a 2024 report, National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) states that when working home smoke alarms are present, the risk of dying in home structure fires with working smoke alarms can reduced by up to 67 percent.

In 2023, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) reported that approximately 78 percent of reported fire fatalities occurred in locations where smoke alarms should have been installed. Working smoke alarms save lives, and smoke alarms should be installed and maintained in every home.

The SFMO reminds everyone to take the following steps to ensure smoke alarm safety:

• Install smoke alarms in every bedroom and on each level of your home.

• Make sure your smoke alarms are interconnected to provide optimal protection.

• Ionization alarms are more sensitive to flaming fires, while photoelectric alarms are better at detecting smoldering fires. Photoelectric alarms are ideal for areas near kitchens and bathrooms.

• Test your smoke alarms monthly, and if they are battery-operated, replace the batteries when you change your clocks for daylight saving time.

• Smoke alarms are designed to last for up to 10 years—be sure to replace them according to the manufacturer’s guidelines.

• If you live in rental housing, contact your landlord or property manager for assistance. By law (RCW 43.44.110), all rental properties must have working smoke alarms when you move in.

For more information contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.