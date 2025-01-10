Blue Jays add All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman with $33 million, 3-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — All-Star reliever Jeff Hoffman and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $33 million, three-year contract. The team announced the deal two days after his 32nd birthday. Hoffman went 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA and 10 saves in a career-high 68 appearances last season for the NL East champion Philadelphia Phillies, earning his first All-Star selection in July. The right-hander struck out 89 and walked 16 in 66 1/3 innings, holding opposing hitters to a .197 batting average and compiling a 0.96 WHIP before becoming a free agent. Hoffman was chosen ninth overall by the Blue Jays in the 2014 amateur draft out of East Carolina, but has never pitched for them. He was traded the following year to Colorado.

Yankees fans who interfered with Mookie Betts during World Series banned from all MLB games

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has banned two fans who interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts during a World Series game at Yankee Stadium from attending any games at big league ballparks. MLB sent a letter to Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen this week informing them of the decision. The letter say “based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices, and other facilities.” It adds: ”You are also hereby banned indefinitely from attending any events sponsored by or associated with MLB.”