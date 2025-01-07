Week 18 settles playoff field and draft order but also served as the last chance to reach bonuses

DENVER (AP) — In addition to settling the playoff field and the order for the April draft, Week 18 provided incentive for several players to earn bonuses by reaching certain milestones in their contracts. The big winner was Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans who earned $3 million extra Sunday in the Buccaneers’ win over the New Orleans Saints. Evans needed five catches for 85 yards to trigger the bonus and he caught nine passes for 89 yards, including a 9-yarder on the game’s final play that pushed him over the threshhold and also pushed him over 1,000 yards for the 11th consecutive season.

Raiders fire coach Antonio Pierce after he goes 4-13 in lone full season

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have fired Antonio Pierce after just one season as their full-time coach. It’s the latest in a line of coaching changes for the Raiders over the past several years. Pierce took over as the interim coach midway through the 2023 season and went 5-4 the rest of the way. That earned strong player support for him to get the job on a full-time basis. But the Raiders went on a 10-game losing streak this season to put his job in jeopardy. Minority owner Tom Brady is expected to have a role in the Raiders’ coaching search.

The 49ers fire defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have fired defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen after just one disappointing season. That’s according to a a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move hadn’t been announced. The Niners are making significant changes to their coaching staff after going 6-11 this season and missing playoffs. Special teams coordinator Brian Schneider also was fired on Tuesday. This is the third straight offseason that San Francisco will change defensive coordinators.

Jets interview Rex Ryan, who led franchise to its last playoff appearance, for head coaching job

Rex Ryan has returned to the New York Jets for an interview. The former Jets coach and current ESPN analyst, who led the franchise to its last playoff appearance in the 2010 season, met with the team Tuesday about its head coaching vacancy. Ryan went 50-52, including 4-2 in the playoffs, in six years with the Jets before being fired after the 2014 season. He openly has lobbied for the job during his recent TV appearances and said Monday on ESPN New York radio that he’s the perfect candidate and he expected to be hired.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Tyreek Hill ‘never asked for a trade with me’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins don’t appear to have any immediate plans to trade Tyreek Hill. General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel both had conversations with Hill on Monday, a day after the star receiver indicated he might want out of Miami following a loss to the New York Jets, which punctuated a losing season in which the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Grier said Hill did not retract his postgame statements in which the receiver said he was opening the door to potentially leave Miami, but Hill did not request a trade.

Titans fire GM Ran Carthon after two seasons despite big spending spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon lost his job Tuesday for a 9-25 record over his two seasons. Now the Titans face a pivotal offseason after three straight losing seasons cost two general managers and a coach their jobs. They hold the No. 1 pick overall in the NFL draft and are building a $2.2 billion enclosed stadium due to open for the 2027 season. The Titans had six straight winning seasons between 2016 and 2021 to tie for eighth in the NFL for winning percentage. They are 16-35 over the last three seasons. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk made clear her disappointment over the losing.