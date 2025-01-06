Monkey fiddles about on San Antonio roof

A monkey on the roof. Sounds crazy, no? But in the city of San Antonio, Texas, that’s exactly what residents saw.

As reported by MySA, Animal Care Services was called after a spider monkey was spotted running across the tops of neighborhood houses and climbing fences.

ACS was able to safely apprehend the hopping primate and return it to its human companions, who received five criminal citations over San Antonio’s prohibited animal laws.

If you wanted to play your fiddle on the roof, though, you’re probably fine. But you may receive some noise complaints.