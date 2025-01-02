RV Fire in Dallesport to start the New Year

The following is from the Lyle Fire & Rescue Facebook page:

At 2:28am this morning, we responded to 10th St and Old Ferry Rd, just east of the PUD Waste Water Plant for an RV fire.

Lyle Fire responded with our Command pickup X1, E-401 X1, and B-410 X1.

Upon arrival, the RV was fully involved. The three volunteer firefighters used about 1,400 gallons of water to extinguish the flames and hot spots. It took about 10 minutes to knock down the flames with the jump line off of E-401.

Firefighters mopped up the hot spots for another hour. High Prairie Fire was on standby if we needed extra help. KCSO deputy responded, and we checked for any occupants which none were found. This incident was called in by a passing BNSF train crew.

Call # 1 for 2025.

