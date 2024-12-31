Hump day: Rhode Island firefighters bring fallen camel back to his hooves

If your camel has fallen over and can’t get up, who you gonna call? The fire department, apparently.

Such is the story for Rhode Island man Henry Cabrera and his 2,000-pound humped ungulate named Harley. According to Boston.com, Cabrera saw that Harley, one of five camels he keeps on his Lavender Waves Farm, was lying down on an incline and looked unwell. After trying to prop Harley back up himself, Cabrera ultimately decided that the fire department may be his best bet.

Cabrera said he had to “repeat myself several times” on the phone when he called up the Union Fire District of South Kingston.

“It took him a couple minutes to sort of believe me, but ultimately they did,” Cabrera says.

Once the firefighters arrived, it took about an hour for them to lift Harley back to his feat again.

“He was kind of wobbly at first,” Cabrera says. “He got up and he was fine after that.”

Cabrera, however, was feeling less fine.

“It was clearly a call that they enjoyed,” he says. “I wasn’t too happy about the whole thing. I was a little bit embarrassed, but I didn’t know who else to call.”