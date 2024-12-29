Santa to the rescue: Firefighter fights blaze dressed as Santa

Not all heroes wear capes; some apparently wear Santa suits.

A firefighter in Delaware County helped battle a house fire, but instead of his usual uniform he did so dressed as Santa, ABC’s WPVI reports.

The fire broke at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday, at the same time the firefighter was attending a Christmas event, so he showed up on the scene in his red suit.

By 7:30 p.m. the fire was under control, with no injuries reported, although there were probably quite a few confused kids in the neighborhood.