Cantwell Statement on the Passing of Former President Jimmy Carter

EDMONDS, WA – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement on the passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter:

“Jimmy Carter rose from humble rural beginnings to become a decorated Naval officer, a successful businessperson, and the President of the United States. He promised and delivered Americans the truth in a time of political division and mistrust.

“President Carter was one of the first Presidents to truly understand the value of protecting and preserving our nation’s public lands and waters. We owe preservation of premiere Alaskan wilderness and many other wild places to his leadership.

“We will be forever grateful to President Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, for their dedication to Habitat for Humanity and the work they did to provide more affordable housing. My heart and prayers go out to his family during this difficult time,” said Sen. Cantwell.

