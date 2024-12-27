Jingle bell bust: Woman caught smuggling drugs wrapped as Christmas gifts

If you’re ever wondering why you’re not allowed to bring wrapped presents through airport security, here’s your answer.

A Canadian woman was recently arrested after she tried to smuggle drugs into New Zealand in her carry-on by disguising them as Christmas presents.

The 29-year-old woman, who was flying from Vancouver, was busted at the Auckland Airport with 10.2kg of methamphetamine wrapped in red seasonal paper.

“Ho ho NO,” New Zealand customs shared on social media, along with a picture of the festively wrapped drugs.

The woman has been charged with importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug.