Couple arrested for HVAC Theft

On Saturday, December 21, at 8:00 a.m., officers and deputies from the Northern Oregon Tactical Team (NORTAC) served a search warrant on West 13th Street in The Dalles. This police operation was the culmination of an extensive investigation into multiple thefts within The Dalles, including the theft of the HVAC system at the Neon Sign Museum on Third Street. The theft of the HVAC units alone resulted in a loss of over $20,000 to the museum.

Detectives arrested Tyson W. Trezona, 35, and charged him with Aggravated First-Degree Theft (Class B Felony) and Theft in the Second Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Also arrested, was Chandra L. Trezona, 43. She was charged with Aggravated First-Degree Theft and Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine.

Both individuals were lodged in the Northern Oregon Correctional Facility.

NORTAC is a collaboration between Columbia Gorge law enforcement partners working together for the safety of the greater community. NORTAC was assisted by the City of The Dalles Police Drone Team.

The search warrant recovered valuable stolen property, and detectives are working to return stolen items to the victims of these thefts. The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed with the District Attorney’s Office.

The arrested individuals are presumed innocent of any crime until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often modified, dismissed, or reduced during legal proceedings.

###