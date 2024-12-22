Unhappy new car owner crashes through dealership’s return policy

As the old saying goes, cars lose value as soon as they’re driven off the lot. Well, one unhappy customer decided to drive his newly purchased car back to the lot, and then some.

According to Fox 13, Michael Murray returned the vehicle that he bought from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne in Sandy, Utah, by allegedly driving it intentionally through the dealership’s storefront.

Before the crash, Murray had demanded that he get his money back for the car, which he felt was a “lemon.” Dealership employees say that they did offer Murray a refund or an exchange for another car, but he was apparently set on his “drive into the front door” plan.

Police have charged Murray with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.