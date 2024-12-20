Single vehicle accident results in death in Wasco County

December 19, 2024

(THE DALLES, Ore.) – On December 14, 2024 at approximately 2:20 pm, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Cherry Heights Road just below the Cherry Heights Viewpoint. The vehicle appeared to be traveling toward The Dalles when it veered of the road and crashed down an embankment.

The Driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was identified as 35 year old Benjamin Deavies. Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and Deavies was pronounced deceased at the scene. The vehicle was a 2021 Ford pickup registered to Freedom Forever, a solar energy company in Portland, Oregon. The District Attorney’s office has been briefed on the incident and is working cooperatively with the Sheriff’s Office. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the incident may contact the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office at 541-506-2580.