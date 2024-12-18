Bomb threat phoned into Condon School District

The following is from the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

On 12/17/2024 at approximately 3:25 PM, an individual contacted the Condon Schools by phone advising a bomb had been placed in the building and on the school grounds.

The Condon High School, Elementary School, and Day Care went into lockdown status.

Frontier Regional 911, Oregon State Police, All on-duty Gilliam County Deputies, South Gilliam County Ambulance Service, South Gilliam County Rural Fire Protection District, Oregon Department of Transportation and the bus company began responding and staffing the threat.

Once law enforcement officers arrived on scene, students and staff from all three facilities listed were safely evacuated. None of the students or staff were injured.

Once all individuals were evacuated from the buildings, a thorough interior and exterior search of the campuses took place. The threat was unfounded.

All students have been released to their families at the time of this press release. All of the buildings are now back in open status meaning the facilities can resume as normal.

This incident will be investigated and we will work to hold the ones responsible for this accountable.

As we finish out this release, I was informed the school district will continue with the scheduled basketball game tonight at 5:30 PM. During the games, we will have Gilliam County Deputies present.

We would like to greatly thank the school facility for jumping into action, our agency partners, and our community for once again helping us work seamlessly during this incident.