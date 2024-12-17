Need a place to live? Order your home on Amazon

If you’re looking to fight the rising cost of real estate, Amazon just may have the answer.

The LC Lenercom Prefabricated Tiny Home starts at $50,000 and boasts a modern bedroom and kitchen, a living room and one-and-a-half baths. You can check out your deck from one of its large windows, while feeling pretty safe, since it’s earthquake and wind-resistant, and comes with a built-in security system. It also runs entirely on solar power.

Assembly is required, and while you’ll have to wait until February for delivery, shipping is free. You can check it out on Amazon for a closer look.

And if that one’s still a little pricey for you, there are other options that start at around $10,000.