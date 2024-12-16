Sunday Sports Summary

Josh Allen has another huge game to lift Bills to a 48-42 victory that snaps Lions’ winning streak

DETROIT (AP) — Josh Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The AFC East-champion Bills have won eight of nine games, taking advantage of Allen’s ability to make plays with his right arm and legs. He extended a league record by throwing for multiple touchdowns and rushing for more than one score for the sixth time in his career. The NFC-North leading Lions had their franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped. Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes.

Mahomes throws 2 TD passes, leaves with ankle injury in Chiefs’ 21-7 win. X-rays negative on star QB

CLEVELAND (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes before leaving with an ankle injury, Xavier Worthy ran for a score and the Kansas City Chiefs finally didn’t have to sweat out the final minutes with a 21-7 victory over the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns. Mahomes connected for TDs in the first half with Juju Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray as the Chiefs built a 21-0 lead. The defending Super Bowl champions have 10 wins by seven points or less, with six coming on the game’s final play. Mahomes left in the fourth quarter after he ankle got rolled up on. X-rays were negative. The Browns had six turnovers. Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions.

Mavericks, Warriors combine for NBA-record 48 3-pointers in Dallas’ 143-133 victory

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors combined for an NBA-record 48 3-pointers. Golden State had 27 and Dallas 21 in the Mavericks’ 143-133 victory at Chase Center. Klay Thompson made seven 3-pointers for the Mavs against his former team and longtime Splash Brother Stephen Curry also knocked down seven, while Luka Doncic shot 6 for 11 from deep on the way to his 80th career triple-double that featured a season-high 45 points.

LeBron James returns in Lakers’ victory over Grizzlies after 2-game absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James returned to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night in a 116-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies after a two-game break. James is fighting a left foot injury and was away from the team most of last week because of personal reasons. James did not play last Sunday against Portland or Friday night at Minnesota. The Lakers announced about 45 minutes before tip-off against Memphis that James’ status had been upgraded from questionable to available. James had 18 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and five turnovers in 34 minutes.

Miami WR DuBose taken off the field on a stretcher after hit to the head against Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — Miami receiver Grant DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury — before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side. Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play.

Jalen Hurts accounts for 3 TDs and Eagles beat Steelers 27-13 for franchise-best 10th straight win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to mute scrutiny of the Eagles’ offense, and Philadelphia won its franchise-record 10th straight game, 27-13 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles running back Saquon Barkey’s chase of the NFL season rushing record was slowed when he ran for just 65 yards on 19 carries. The Eagles were denied a shot a clinching the NFC East when Washington beat New Orleans earlier in the day. AFC North-leading Pittsburgh lost for the second time in nine games but clinched a playoff spot thanks to losses by Miami and Indianapolis. Hurts also had a rushing TD on a tush push.

Las Vegas already seems part of the NBA world, which makes expansion decision feel inevitable

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers has heard and seen enough. He’s convinced there will be an NBA team in Las Vegas. It’s no secret that when NBA expansion happens — nobody has revealed exactly when that will be — Las Vegas will be at the front of the list of candidate cities to get one of what will probably be two new clubs, pushing the league to 32 franchises. And given the way the NBA Cup and other NBA events have been received, probably nobody would say that coming to the Nevada desert full-time would be a bad idea.

Saquon Barkley slowed by ‘minor’ injury, loses ground in pursuit of Dickerson’s record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a setback in his chase of the NFL season rushing record when he appeared slowed by an undisclosed injury. After topping 100 yards rushing in each of his last four games, Barkley ran for 65 yards on 19 carries in Philadelphia’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Barkley leads the NFL with 1,688 yards but he must average just over 139 yards over Philadelphia’s final three games to break Eric Dickerson’s record of 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Barkley declined to say what was bothering him, calling it “nothing crazy” and “little minor.”