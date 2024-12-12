The Rams get 4 field goals to beat the 49ers 12-6 in a sloppy game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty kicked four field goals and the Los Angeles Rams survived a slugfest a week after winning a shootout, beating the San Francisco 49ers 12-6 in a key game in the NFC West race. Four days after beating Josh Allen and Buffalo 44-42 in the NFL’s highest scoring game of the season, the Rams outlasted the 49ers on a rainy night to move within a half-game of division leading Seattle. San Francisco led 6-3 headed into the fourth quarter but came up short, dealing a major blow to the dwindling playoff hopes for the defending NFC champion 49ers.

49ers LB De’Vondre Campbell refuses to enter game after losing his starting spot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter the game in the third quarter after losing his starting job when Dre Greenlaw returned from an injury. Campbell played 90% of defensive snaps for the 49ers but was benched after Greenlaw came back for his first game since tearing his left Achilles tendon in last season’s Super Bowl. When Greenlaw left with soreness in the third quarter Thursday night against the Rams, Campbell told the coaches he didn’t want to play and left the field. Coach Kyle Shanahan says he has never seen that before and the team will “figure out something” on how to deal with it going forward.