Wednesday NFL News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert does not practice because of left ankle injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert is dealing with an ankle injury for the second time this season. The Chargers quarterback did not practice Wednesday as Los Angeles began preparations for Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. Herbert injured his left ankle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s 19-17 loss at Kansas City. Herbert said on Wednesday that the injury occurred during a 7-yard scramble on third down during the opening drive. Television cameras showed him grimacing and walking slowly to the sideline after the play. Herbert later sustained a bruise to his left leg after taking a hard hit in the second quarter.

49ers look to maintain their ‘urgency’ when they host the rival Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — At this point the past two seasons, the San Francisco 49ers were fighting for playoff positioning rather than their playoff lives. After snapping a three-game losing streak with a lopsided win last week against Chicago, the Niners head into a Thursday night division showdown against the Los Angeles Rams hoping to play with the same kind of desperation in a game they almost certainly need to win to get to the postseason. The Rams enter the week a game behind NFC West-leading Seattle and a game ahead of the 49ers.

NFL and Nike extend their partnership with a 10-year deal, will focus on growing the sport globally

IRVING, Texas (AP) — The NFL’s desire to become a global powerhouse is no secret. Nike is committed to helping the league continue expanding its worldwide reach. The league and the apparel giant announced Wednesday a 10-year partnership extension. The NFL and Nike will focus on working together to grow the game’s global reach, increase participation, develop new talent, and expand the football fan base. Nike, the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel, has been the NFL’s exclusive provider of uniforms and sideline, practice and base layer apparel for all 32 NFL teams for 12 years.