Wyden Statement on Senate Passage of Tax Relief for Wildfire Survivors

Washington, D.C. –U.S. Senator Ron Wyden issued the following statement after working successfully to secure tonight’s Senate passage of tax relief for wildfire survivors in Oregon and nationwide.

“This is great news for Oregonians whose lives and livelihoods have been ripped apart by wildfires,” said Wyden, Chair of the Senate Finance Committee that oversees tax policy. “Today’s vote restores common sense and common decency to tax policy by making sure that survivors of these infernos receive every settlement dollar they need to repair their homes and small businesses. And it ends the problem Donald Trump and congressional Republicans created in their 2017 tax law that left survivors also taxed on the attorney fees in their settlement payments.”

“I’ve seen and heard firsthand in town halls and other community meetings across the state how important this tax fix is for Oregonians, and I’m gratified it’s now the law of the land,” Wyden said. “I’m proud this tax fix was part of my larger tax package that earned overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, and I’ll never stop fighting for the other pieces of that package that Senate Republicans schemed to block – expanding the child tax credit for families and strengthening incentives for R&D and investments in new equipment and software. There are 160,000 young Oregonians who’d be out of poverty with that expanded child tax credit, and thousands of Oregon small businesses who’d grow and generate jobs with the R&D credits.”

