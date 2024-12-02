Timberwolves blow out Lakers 109-80 behind Randle, Gobert and tough defense

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Julius Randle scored 18 points and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Los Angeles Lakers 109-80. Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker each scored 15 as the Wolves limited the Lakers to their lowest point total since a 122-73 loss at Dallas in 2017. LeBron James has missed 19 straight 3-pointers for the Lakers. He had 10 points on 4-for-16 shooting. Anthony Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 20 in his return from illness and to the starting lineup for the Lakers.