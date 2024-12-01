Williams’ 92-yard INT return and Charbonnet’s late TD run help Seahawks top Jets 26-21 and other NFL news

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Leonard Williams returned an interception 92 yards for a momentum-turning score, Zach Charbonnet ran for a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown with 5:31 remaining and the Seattle Seahawks held on to beat the New York Jets 26-21 for their third straight victory. Geno Smith threw a touchdown pass to AJ Barner for the Seahawks, who were sloppy early but took over sole possession of first place in the NFC West with Arizona losing to Minnesota. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets led most of the game, but lost their third in a row after being held scoreless in the second half.

Violent hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ‘has no business being in our league,’ coach says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was carted off the field after taking a violent elbow to the facemask from Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. It prompted two sideline-clearing scuffles. Lawrence clenched both fists after the hit, movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury. Lawrence was on the ground for several minutes as teammates came to his defense and mobbed Al-Shaair. Lawrence eventually was helped to his feet and loaded into the front seat of a cart to be taken off the field. He was not transported to a hospital. He was quickly ruled out with a concussion, though. Al-Shaair and Jaguars rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones were ejected after the first altercation.

Philadelphia defense, Tucker’s misses help the Eagles to a 24-19 win in their showdown with Ravens

BALTIMORE (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored on a 25-yard run with 7:56 remaining, and Philadelphia’s stingy defense kept Lamar Jackson mostly under control in a 24-19 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. It was the Eagles’ eighth win in a row. Justin Tucker’s nightmarish season continued for Baltimore. The star kicker missed two field goals and an extra point as the Ravens fell 1 1/2 games behind first-place Pittsburgh in the AFC North. The NFC East-leading Eagles rallied from an early 9-0 deficit with two second-quarter touchdowns. Barkley rushed for 107 yards.

Saints lose Taysom Hill for the final minutes of a loss to the Rams — and perhaps longer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints lost do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill with what appeared to be a significant left knee injury during the final minutes of a 21-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Hill had just converted a key fourth down with a physical run on a direct snap when he remained down on the field. Coach Darren Rizzi says Hill still has to go through medical imaging before the extent of the injury is understood. Hill has missed four games this season but is tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with six and is second to Alvin Kamara in yards rushing with 278 while playing tight end, quarterback, fullback and occasionally running back.

Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams help the Rams grind out a 21-14 victory over the Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a score, and the Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans 21-14 to hand interim Saints coach Darren Rizzi his first loss. The Saints drove inside the Rams 10-yard line in the final minutes, but Derek Carr’s pass on fourth-and-3 was deflected from behind by edge rusher Jared Verse and fell incomplete. Stafford’s scoring passes went for 3 yards to Demarcus Robinson and 7 yards to Puca Nacua. Saints tight end Taysom Hill injured his left knee and was carted off the field after converting a late fourth-and-short run. The Saints lone TD came on Carr’s 28-yard pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Still makes 2 picks, returns one for TD as Chargers hand Falcons third straight loss, 17-13

ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Tarheeb Still returned an interception 61 yards for a touchdown, his second pick of the game and one of four thrown by Atlanta quarterback Kirk Cousins as the Los Angeles Chargers handed the first-place Falcons their third straight loss, 17-13. In a game that neither team seemed eager to win, the Chargers overcame five sacks, a fumble deep in their own territory, a fake punt that didn’t work and a largely listless offense. The 36-year-old Cousins looked like a rookie on a fourth-and-5 pass at the Los Angeles 40 late in the third quarter. Still read the play all the way, stepping in front of Darnell Mooney and sprinting untouched down the sideline in front of the Falcons’ bench for the TD.