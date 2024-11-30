Chargers will be without top RB Dobbins and could lean on QB Herbert against Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers are missing top running back J.K. Dobbins when they play the Atlanta Falcons in a matchup of teams trying to solidify their playoff hopes. The Falcons continue to lead the weak NFC South at 6-5 despite two straight losses. The Chargers are 7-4 and could lean on quarterback Justin Herbert and their passing game to help make up for the loss of Dobbins, who was placed on injured reserve on Saturday. Herbert’s favorite option has been rookie Ladd McConkey, who will return to the state where he enjoyed his college success at the University of Georgia.

Bills activate linebacker Matt Milano ahead of their game against 49ers

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have activated Matt Milano from injured reserve, putting the starting linebacker in position to play Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. The 30-year-old Milano has missed nearly 14 months. He broke his right leg in Week 5 of last season and then tore his left biceps in mid-August. The AFC East-leading Bills are expected to ease Milano back into action, making it unclear how much playing time he’ll have against the 49ers. Buffalo is one win away from clinching its fifth straight division title.