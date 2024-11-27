Seahawks look to continue their MetLife Stadium mastery when they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Jets & other NFL News

Seattle is 6-0 all time at MetLife Stadium and the Seahawks will look to continue their mastery there Sunday when they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. The Seahawks are tied with Arizona atop the NFC West with a two-game winning streak. They have also won their past five meetings with the Jets. Geno Smith returns to face the Jets, who drafted him in the second round out of West Virginia in 2013. Rodgers and New York will look to bounce back after returning from their bye week following a tough loss to Indianapolis. The Jets are 1-5 under interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

49ers LB Fred Warner has been playing through a broken bone in his ankle

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner revealed that he has been playing through a broken bone in his ankle since September. Warner said the injury happened in the first half of San Francisco’s win in Week 4 against the New England Patriots. Warner sat out the second half of that game and was on the injury report for the next two weeks but didn’t miss any time. Warner says he has gotten pain-killing shots before each game since then and has played through the injury.

Resurgent and rested Saints seek a third straight victory when they host the Rams

The resurgent and rested New Orleans Saints will try to improve to 3-0 under interim coach Darren Rizzi when they host the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The Rams are coming off a 37-20 loss to Philadelphia last Sunday night. The Rams allowed 314 yards rushing in that game and now must brace for a Saints offense that rushed for 214 yards in its previous game. The Saints had last week off after defeating Cleveland 35-14 on Nov. 17. The home team has won each of the past nine regular-season games in the Rams-Saints series. New Orleans has won its past two games in the Superdome. The Rams won 30-22 when these teams met in Los Angeles last season.

Rams WR Demarcus Robinson not suspended, will play Sunday after arrest on DUI suspicion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Receiver Demarcus Robinson will not be suspended by the Los Angeles Rams this week after his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence. Robinson will be available to play when the Rams visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay. Robinson was arrested early Monday morning after California Highway Patrol officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph on the 101 freeway in the western San Fernando Valley, a few miles from the Rams’ training complex in Woodland Hills. Robinson spoke to the team about his arrest, McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford said.