Seahawks are optimistic again and set to battle Cardinals for the NFC West lead

November 21, 2024

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks were struggling a week ago, coming off their bye-week break having lost five of their last six games. That included a gut-punch overtime defeat at home against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 3. The outlook for the last-place Seahawks was beginning to look grim. They have renewed optimism this week after an uplifting victory over the San Francisco 49ers that snapped a six-game losing streak against their arch-rival that dated to 2021. Seattle will play the first-place Arizona Cardinals on Sunday for a share of the NFC West lead.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba becoming key offensive option

SEATTLE (AP) — Over his past two games, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has started to become a key offensive option. Smith-Njigba had his first 100-yard game in Week 2 against New England with 12 catches for 117 yards, but he saved his breakout performance for Week 9 when he had seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a home loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Smith-Njigba broke the 100-yard mark again in his next game with 10 catches for 110 yards in Seattle’s win over San Francisco.