Mom has eight little dolls — literally

A Long Island mom thinks her eight adopted children are all dolls, and you can’t argue with her — because they are literally dolls.

Kelly White, 28, has been collecting reborn dolls for the past year or so, and she treats them like they are her real-life kids, making them breakfast, dressing them — even breastfeeding the younger dolls, er, kids.

According to the New York Post, Kelly, who is a content creator, tells SWNS, “I’ve been wanting to be a mom since I was eight.”

She got her first toddler, Jennifer, for her birthday in 2023 and “got attached to her as if she was an adopted child.”

Kelly started adding to her collection this year, adding 2-year-old dolls — Summer, twins Molly and Antony, Ashley, Elizabeth, Michael and Adam.

She is also planning to get a new one, Emily, shortly.

All in all, Kelly says she’s spent “a couple of thousand dollars” on them, but it’s “very worth it.”

Kelly says she gets comments on social media saying “women playing with reborn dolls is weird,” and she gets stares from people when she takes them outside in their stroller, but she’s “not surprised some people don’t get it.”

“When I first got Jen I wanted to keep her a secret,” she shares. “I wanted her to be my child. I’m an adoptive mom.”