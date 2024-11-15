Hood River County Sheriff Office: Luring Operation Arrest

Hood River, Ore. – On November 14th, 2024, the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darron Leslie Houck of Cottage Grove, age 54, for luring a minor and official misconduct in the first degree.

Detectives believe there may be more victims of this individual. Anyone with additional information about this individual is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 541-387-7077.

The Sheriff’s Office regularly conducts undercover operations, both full-scale stings and day-to-day chats, targeting child predators.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Hood River Police Department, The Dalles Police Department, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, for assisting with the sting.