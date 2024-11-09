107 and horn-y

A 107-year-old woman in China has become a social media sensation thanks to a unique facial feature.

The woman, identified as Chen, shared a video on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, showing off a 4-inch “devil horn” sticking out of her forehead, according to the New York Post.

Doctors identified the growth, which has developed over the past several years, as a cutaneous horn, often associated with prolonged sun exposure, per the outlet.

The horn can be removed, and treated with radiation or chemotherapy and a skin graft to cover the wound, according to the New York Post, but Chen isn’t bothering with any of those. She doesn’t plan on having it removed and media users, many whom are describing it as a “longevity horn,” are in complete agreement.

“My grandma had a growth on her head,” wrote one user. “She went to the hospital to have it removed, but died two days after she came back.”