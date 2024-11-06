Eugene Man Indicted for Posting Violent Threats Online

PORTLAND, Ore.—A federal grand jury in Portland returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Eugene, Oregon man with posting violent threats online, announced the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

Jeffrey Allen Voss, 31, has been charged with transmitting interstate threats and attempting to tamper with evidence.

According to court documents, between September 24 and 27, 2024, Voss is alleged to have posted several videos of himself online making violent threats, including two in which he was holding a firearm. In another video, Voss discussed becoming the next Kip Kinkel, referring to a school shooter who, in 1998, first murdered his parents then opened fire at a Springfield, Oregon school, killing two of his classmates and injuring twenty-five others.

Following those videos, on September 27, 2024, concerned citizens called 911 to report a Facebook Live video Voss posted wherein he allegedly claimed he was minutes from a high school and made violent threats. Acting quickly, the Eugene Police Department located and arrested Voss the same day.

On October 1, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant on Voss’s residence. Agents located and seized two firearms, one replica firearm, ammunition, body armor, electronic storage media, and a handwritten note outlining his desires for vengeance and specifying individuals Voss wished to harm. The same day, upon learning his residence would be searched, Voss attempted to persuade an individual to conceal or remove evidence from his home.

Voss made his initial appearance in federal court today before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. He was arraigned, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

If convicted, Voss faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, 3 years’ supervised release, and a fine of $500,000.

This case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Eugene Police Department. It is being prosecuted by William M. McLaren, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

