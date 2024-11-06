Election Highlights for Wasco & Klickitat County’s

Checking in on some election votes from last night, for Oregon State Representative in the 52nd District, Jeff Helfrich has a slight lead over David Walden Poublon with 15,698 votes to 15,459, a difference of 239 votes.

In the Wasco County Commissioner Position 2 race, Jeff Justesen has 6,193 votes to Brian Lauterbach’s 4,606 votes.

For Wasco County Sheriff, Lane McGill leads with 8,229 votes to Write in Mark Scotts 1,953 votes.

For The Dalles City Council Position 4, Dan Richardson has 3,281 votes to 2,162 votes for Debra Liddell Gomez.

The Bond request for Columbia Gorge Community College has 6,446 No votes to 5,601 Yes votes.

In Klickitat County Commissioner 1 position, Todd Andrews has 3,141 votes compared to Amanda Kitching 2,761 votes.

Klickitat County Commissioner 3 position, Ron Ihrig has 3,464 votes and Incumbent Dan Christopher has 2,015 votes.

The Emergency Medical Services District 1, Proposition 1 has 4,246 yes votes to 1,595 no votes.

In Statewide Measures, Oregon Measure 115 Authorizes Impeachment of Statewide Elected Officials by the Oregon Legislature with Two Thirds vote by each House, Yes votes are 1,018,584 to 602,263 No votes.

Oregon Measure 117 Offers voters to Rank Candidates, has 974,284 No Votes to 661,542 Yes votes.

Oregon Measure 118 Increases Highest Corporate Minimum Taxes has been voted down with 78.79% of the vote.

