PNW College Saturday

Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another late score to help third-ranked Oregon hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 32-31 on Saturday night. Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon (6-0, 3-0) this season from Oklahoma for the Ducks’ first season in the Big Ten, completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on four carries. Jordan James ran for 115 yards and a score for the Ducks in front of a record crowd of 61,128 for the first matchup between two teams ranked in the top five at Autzen Stadium. Oregon took the lead on Atticus Sappington’s 19-yard field goalwith 1:47 left. After the victory, the Oregon fans rushed the field and the Ducks’ mascot surfed over their shoulders. Ohio State dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Ethan O’Connor’s late 60-yard pick-6 rallies Washington State to 25-17 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally Washington State to a 25-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. Washington State (5-1) trailed 17-16 when O’Connor stepped in front of a Mikey Keene pass, racing to the end zone and giving the Cougars a five-point lead after the two-point conversion failed with 6:52 left to play. Dean Janikowski added a 23-yard field goal with 1:46 to go for the final margin. Keene finished with 220 yards on 24-for-35 passing with one costly pick for the Bulldogs.

Washington is riding momentum entering its first visit to Iowa since 1964

Washington will make it first appearance at Kinnick Stadium since 1964 when it visits for a Big Ten game against Iowa on Saturday. The Huskies hope to carry over their performance from last week’s win over nationally ranked Michigan in a rematch of the College Football Playoff championship game. Iowa, which lost 35-7 at Ohio State last week, hasn’t dropped back-to-back regular-season games since October 2022. The Hawkeyes will need to get their offense going after totaling just 226 yards against the Buckeyes.

Savion Red runs for 4 TDs as Nevada wins wild finish with Oregon State, 42-37

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Savion Red ran for four touchdowns, Kitan Crawford returned an interception 57 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Brendon Lewis ran for a 67-yard TD as part of a wild fourth quarter and Nevada held on to beat Oregon State 42-37. Lewis was 5-of-12 passing for 51 yards but added 151 yards rushing on nine carries and Red finished with 23 carries for 137 yards. Red scored on runs of 33 and 5 yards in the first half and his 7-yard TD run with about 6 minutes left in the third quarter trimmed Nevada’s deficit to 24-21. Anthony Hankerson finished with 28 carries for 154 yards rushing and three touchdowns for Oregon State (4-2). Gevani McCoy was 27-of-42 passing for 348 yards and a touchdown but threw four interceptions.

Ejection of Oregon’s Traeshon Holden is third this season in FBS for a player spitting on opponent

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon receiver Traeshon Holden was ejected from the third-ranked Ducks’ game against Ohio State for unsportsmanlike conduct after he spit on a Buckeyes player. It was the second spitting incident of the day in college football and third of the season. The Ducks were driving in the second quarter when Holden was forced to leave the game after spitting at the cornerback Davison Igbinosun’s facemask. NCAA supervisor of officials Steve Shaw said there is no trend of players spitting on opponents but that the issue could merit discussion with conference supervisors.