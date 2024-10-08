Patrick Mahomes throws for 331 yards, Derek Carr hurt as Chiefs shut down Saints for 26-13 victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards, Kareem Hunt ran for 102 yards and a touchdown, and the Chiefs overcame more red-zone woes to beat the Saints 26-13 on a big night for Kansas City’s professional sports teams. Just as the Chiefs were moving to 5-0, the Royals were beating the Yankees 4-2 in New York to even their AL Division Series at a game apiece. Derek Carr threw for 185 yards with two touchdowns and a pick for New Orleans before leaving with an oblique injury. It occurred with about 9 1/2 minutes left, when Carr was hit on a fourth-down incompletion as he tried to rally New Orleans from a 23-13 deficit.