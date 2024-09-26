Teen stands hands and feet above the rest

If what they says about big hands and feet is true, this teen is one lucky dude.

Eric Kilburn Jr. a 16-year-old from Goodrich, Michigan holds the record for the largest hands and the biggest feet on a living teenager, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Eric needs a size 23 shoe to fit his 13.5-inch foot, which is more than double that of the average adult man, which is a size 9. Likewise, his 9.13-inch mitts easily surpass the 7.14 inch teen hand.

He doesn’t mind standing out in the crowd either.

“It is OK to stand out,” Kilburn tells the outlet. “Don’t let negativity distract you from your goals.”

Give this kid a big hand, not that he needs it.