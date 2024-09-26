Lower Columbia River salmon and steelhead fishery update

Action: Extends Chinook retention from Buoy 10 upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco.

Species affected: Salmon.

Effective Date: Immediately through Oct. 31, 2024.

Locations and rules:

From a true north and south line projected through Buoy 10 upstream to a line from Rocky Point on the Washington Bank through red buoy 44 to red navigation marker 2 at Tongue Point on the Oregon bank:

Immediately through Sept. 30: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit three including no more than one Chinook. Chinook minimum size 24 inches. Coho minimum size 16 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit three including no more than one Chinook. Chinook minimum size 24 inches. Coho minimum size 16 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Oct. 1 through Oct. 13: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to three adults including no more than one Chinook. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to three adults including no more than one Chinook. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Oct. 14 through Oct. 31: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than three adult hatchery coho. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho.

From a line from Rocky Point on the Washington Bank through red buoy 44 to red navigation marker 2 at Tongue Point on the Oregon bank upstream to a line at the west end of Puget Island projected from green navigation marker 39 on the Washington bank to green navigation marker 41, then to red navigation marker 42, and terminating at red navigation marker 44A on the Oregon bank:

Immediately through Oct. 13: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to three adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to three adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Oct. 14 through Oct. 31: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than three adult hatchery coho. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho.

From a line at the west end of Puget Island projected from green navigation marker 39 on the Washington bank to green navigation marker 41, then to red navigation marker 42, and terminating at red navigation marker 44A on the Oregon bank upstream to a point 600 feet below the fish ladder at the new Bonneville Dam Powerhouse:

Immediately through Oct. 13: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Oct. 14 through Oct. 31: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho.

From Bonneville Dam upstream to the Hood River Bridge:

Immediately through Oct. 13: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and hatchery coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained. Oct. 14 through Oct. 15: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained. Oct. 16 through Oct. 31: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than hatchery coho.

From Hood River Bridge upstream to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco:

Immediately through Oct. 13: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six. Up to two adult salmon including no more than one Chinook may be retained. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than Chinook and coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained. Oct. 14 through Oct. 15: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained.

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than coho. Anti-snagging rule in effect. Only fish hooked inside the mouth may be retained. Oct. 16 through Oct. 31: Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit six including no more than two adults. Salmon minimum size 12 inches. Release all salmon and steelhead other than coho.

Reason for action: The Columbia River Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) recently updated the upriver stock component of the Chinook return to the Columbia River mouth to 620,550. Current in-season evaluation of catch and stock composition allows for additional Chinook retention opportunity in areas downstream of the Highway 395 bridge at Pasco.

Additional information: Additional rules and area descriptions can be found in the 2024-25 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.

Information contact: Region 5: 360-696-6211