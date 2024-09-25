Fire management officials on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area plan to implement two prescribed burns on Wednesday, September 25 and Thursday, September 26 in the upper Catherine Creek Drainage between Bingen and Lyle, Washington.

If weather conditions align, the prescribed burn is anticipated to take two days to complete. The objective of the burn is to reduce long-term wildfire risk through reductions in existing fuel loading, to restore the ecological functions of a fire adapted ecosystem to the area, and to improve wildlife habitat and biodiversity.

Forest visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and avoid the area during prescribed burning activities. While there won’t be a direct impact to the Coyote Wall and Catherine Creek trail systems, visitors may see or smell smoke while on the trails. Smoke may be visible on Washington State Route 14 and Interstate 84 at times during the prescribed burn. When smoke is present, motorists should reduce speeds and turn on headlights.

Additional information about prescribed burning is available by visiting the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Fire Program website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/crgnsa/fire/…