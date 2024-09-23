The Dalles Beautification & Tree Committee Announces September 2024 Beautification Award Winner

The Dalles, Oregon — The Beautification & Tree Committee proudly honors Linda & Kenny McMurry with the September Beautification Award for their outstanding garden at 1106 E. 11th St.

Linda & Kenny said, “We bought our home 3 years ago and we started with nothing. We had Tim Brown, Skycam Construction come in and do a lot of Ex work. He installed the second retaining wall which created the flower bed along the sidewalk. Originally the grass sloped down to the original retaining wall. Then we had Tom and Pat who own Jordan/Chelsa Landscape come in. Tom and his crew put in all of the underground sprinkler system and Pat helped me choose the plants for this area. We had originally moved to The Dalles from the Bend area so a totally different growing and plant season. We then added the concrete deck with the help from Gorge Concrete Cowboys. It was so much fun to design with a blank slate and this year the beds came to full color. I hope you enjoy all of the hard work and love put into this yard, there is a lot of blood, sweat and tears in each of those flowers and shrubs.”

For Photos please visit our Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/share/p/193JDBrDdK/