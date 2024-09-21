Beavers, Cougars & Huskies Win

Jam Griffin runs for 137 yards and a TD as Oregon State beats Purdue 38-21

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jam Griffin ran for 137 yards and a touchdown and Oregon State utilized a strong rushing attack in a 38-21 victory over Purdue. Griffin’s 14-yard touchdown run with 9:57 remaining extended the lead to 31-14 and the Beavers (3-1) were well on their way to a bounce back win after losing to rival Oregon. Oregon State dual threat quarterback Gevani McCoy completed 10 of 18 passes for 104 yards and ran for 64 yards, often keeping drives alive with runs on option plays. Zakaih Saez returned and interception 20 yards for a TD and Anthony Hankerson’s 1-yard touchdown run gave the Beavers a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. Oregon State gained 341 of its 445 total yards on the ground with four rushing touchdowns.

Dylan Paine, John Mateer rally Washington State to wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State in 2OT

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Dylan Paine scored on a 7-yard run in the second overtime, John Mateer ran it in on the mandatory two-point conversion and Washington State rallied last in a wild 54-52 victory over San Jose State. Emmett Brown answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash for San Jose State (3-1), but Brown lost the ball under heavy pressure on the two-point try and the Cougars recovered for their second straight 4-0 start under third-year coach Jake Dickert.

Washington makes emphatic Big Ten debut thumping Northwestern 24-5

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Rogers threw a pair of first-half touchdowns to Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman added a second-half touchdown run, and Washington made its Big Ten Conference debut with a 24-5 win over Northwestern. The Huskies rebounded from last week’s stinging Apple Cup loss to rival Washington State in their first conference game by thumping the overmatched Wildcats. Rogers was excellent in the first half when he found Boston on touchdowns of 46 yards on Washington’s second possession and a 13-yard strike in the second quarter. Northwestern finished with 112 total yards. Quarterback Jack Lausch was 8 of 27 for 53 yards passing and two interceptions.