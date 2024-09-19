Christopher Mennealy arrested on outstanding warrant related to Larch Creek Fire

Statement from Wasco County District Attorney and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office

September 19, 2024

(The Dalles, Ore.) — On September 18, 2024, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Mennealy for the warrant out of Wasco County, and he is currently lodged at the Jefferson County Jail. Mennealy is being held on $20,000.00 bail, pending an arraignment. He was taken into custody without incident. Thank you to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this matter.

This case is currently being handled by District Attorney Matthew Ellis.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

###