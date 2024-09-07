Barkley scores 3 TDs as Eagles beat Packers 34-29 in Brazil. Packers’ Love injured in final minute

SAO PAULO (AP) — Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns in his debut for Philadelphia, leading the Eagles past the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in the first NFL game in South America. Packers quarterback Jordan Love limped off the field with assistance after getting injured with 6 seconds left. Backup Malik Willis was sacked by Zack Baun on the final play of the game, preventing him from launching a Hail Mary from the Philadelphia 47. Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored on an 18-yard catch and runs of 11 and 2 yards. Jalen Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Packers QB Jordan Love injured in closing seconds of loss to Eagles in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love was helped off the field after being injured in the final seconds of the Packers’ 34-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday night in Brazil. After driving the Packers beyond midfield, Love was pressured by Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat. Carter was lying down and had a hold of Love’s left leg when Sweat pushed the quarterback to the ground. Packers coach Matt LaFleur had no update on Love after the game. Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension this summer after leading the NFL’s youngest team to the playoffs last season, his first as a starter.