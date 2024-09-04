9/03 Oak Canyon Fire update 7:30 pm

Oak Canyon Fire Update | 7:30 PM

The fire is 15,170 acres and 20% contained. Evacuation levels continue for the following areas:

LEVEL 3 GO NOW for all of Conroy Road up to 1 mile east and west side of Conroy Rd north of Hwy 216.

LEVEL 2 GET SET

• Northside: from the north side of Hwy 216 from Milepost 1 to Milepost 3.

• Southside: from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

LEVEL 1 GET READY from the Tygh Ridge/Hwy 197 Intersection directly due east to 60833 Tygh Ridge Rd to include Hulse Rd.

There are areas along the Deschutes River that also remain closed:

• All BLM-administered lands on the east side of the Deschutes River, from the intersection of the Lower Deschutes Access Road and State Hwy 216 downstream to Macks Canyon, located in T. 2 S., R. 15 E., Section 13. This includes closure of the Lower Deschutes Access Road.

• All BLM-administered lands on the west side of the Deschutes River, from the Oak Springs Fish Hatchery downstream to Craft Canyon, across from Macks Canyon, located in T. 2 S., R. 15 E., Section 13.

• All boating in Segment 3 of the Deschutes River is closed.

• Boating is allowed in Segment 4 of the Deschutes River, but no launching is allowed from Mack’s Canyon boat ramp.

Thank you to the initial responding units Tygh Valley Fire, Wamic RFPD, Dufur Volunteer Fire and Ambulance, Mosier Fire, Juniper Flat RFPD, Sherman County Emergency Services, Petersburg RFPA, BLM Oregon & Washington, Klickitat County Fire District #3, and local farmers and ranchers.

Oak Canyon Fire, Tuesday 03 September 1130 update

New Evacuation Levels

Level 1 Get Ready from the Tygh Ridge/Hwy 197 Intersection directly due east to 60833 Tygh Ridge Rd to include Hulse Rd. Level 1 Get Ready

Press Release with updated information will be released this afternoon.

All evacuation zones are as follows:

North Side

Hwy 216

Level 2 Get Set from North side of Hwy 216 from Milepost 1 to Milepost 3.

Level 3 Go for All of Conroy Road up to 1 mile East and west side of Conroy Rd north of Hwy 216.

South Side

Level 2 Get set evacuation zone from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

9/02 Oak Canyon Fire update at 5:30 pm

Level 2 Get Set Evac

Level 2 Get set evacuation zone from Canyon Rd/Hwy 216 due east to the Deschutes River and due south to Oak Springs Rd to Deschutes River.

9/02 Oak Canyon Fire update

Fire started last night during the Thunderstorm in Tygh Valley at the same time as the Carson Rd Fire. Fire is believed to be 2000+ acres. Multiple local Fire Agencies (Mosier, BLM, Juniper Flat Maupin, Dufur, Tygh Valley and BLM), RFPA and local rangers are responding to the fire. Air support has been assisting on scene fire command in stopping the forward progression of the fire.

There are currently no evacuation orders for the Oak Canyon Fire.

Macks Canyon Recreation Area on the Deschutes has been evacuated as a precautionary measure.