Structure Fire Near Lincoln & 10th Street in The Dalles

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Engines 21, 22, 24, Medic 21, MCFR Fire Chaplin, Chiefs 25, and 23 responded to a Structure Fire at a multi-family dwelling near Lincoln and 10th st. just after midnight this morning (8/14/24).

On the arrival of the first engine company, both the home and a detached garage were on fire. Crews immediately made a rapid fire attack and extinguished the fire, preventing further damage.

Two occupants self transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. No other injuries were reported.