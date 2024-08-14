MLB Wednesday News

Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes fastest to reach 300 homers, reaching in 955 games to Kiner’s 1,087

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 300th homer, reaching that milestone faster than any other player when he connected against the Chicago White Sox. Judge hit that mark in his 955th game and 3,431st at-bat with a three-run drive in the eighth inning.. The six-time All-Star and 2022 American League MVP drove a 3-0 up-and-in sinker Chad Kuhl into the White Sox bullpen in left for his major league-leading 43rd homer. Ralph Kiner reached 300 homers in his 1,087th game, and Babe Ruth did in his 3,831st at-bat.

Brewers win 5-4 to snap 3-game skid and end Dodgers’ 5-game winning streak

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Williams retired Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in order in the ninth inning to preserve the Milwaukee Brewers’ 5-4 victory over Los Angeles on Wednesday that snapped the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak. The Brewers got only four hits but capitalized on three Dodgers errors to end a three-game skid. Milwaukee is the only major league team that hasn’t lost at least four in a row at some point this season.

Alonso ends slump with 4 hits as Mets beat A’s 9-1 to stop 4-game losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso had four hits that included a fourth-inning homer and three RBIs to lead the New York Mets over the Oakland Athletics 9-1, stopping a four-game losing streak. Francisco Lindor had two hits and two RBIs while Mark Vientos had a go-ahead, run-scoring double for the Mets, who were outscored 31-5 in their previous four games. Lindor’s third-inning homer made him the 17th player to hit 100th for the Mets, who had dropped two games behind Atlanta for the last NL wild card. Alonso, eligible for free agency after the World Series. entered in a 9-for-48 slide (.188) since July 30.

Pérez beats Pirates following trade, Padres’ 19th win in 22 games, Pittsburgh’s 10th straight loss

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Martín Pérez beat his old team in his first victory since San Diego acquired him at the trade deadline, and the Padres defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 for their 19th win in 22 games. Jake Cronenworth and David Peralta homered for the Padres, who swept six games from the Pirates this season. San Diego improved to a season-high 16 games over .500, sweeping the three-game series and winning eight series in a row for the first time since 2007. Pittsburgh has lost 10 consecutive games for the first time since June 13-22 last year.