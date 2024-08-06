Paris Olympics Tuesday

US rolls into semifinals of Paris Olympic basketball tournament, eases past Brazil 122-87

PARIS (AP) — There was a moment where Brazil might have thought it had a chance. It trailed the U.S. by only eight midway through the second quarter. A big deficit had turned into something rather manageable. The moment was short-lived. A 21-2 run turned things into their predictable blowout state and for the 20th time in 20 Olympic appearances, the U.S. will play for a medal. Devin Booker led a balanced front with 18 points and the Americans had little trouble with Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, winning 122-87.

Sophia Smith’s extra-time goal sends USWNT into the Olympic final with a 1-0 win over Germany

LYON, France (AP) — Sophia Smith scored in extra time and the U.S. women’s national team secured a spot in the gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with a 1-0 victory over Germany. The Americans, undefeated in France under new coach Emma Hayes, will be vying for their fifth gold medal in their sixth appearance in the Olympic women’s soccer final. The United States will play the Brazil, which defeated Spain 4-2 in the later game. Germany will play Spain for the bronze.

American Cole Hocker pulls Olympic shocker in men’s 1,500, leaving Kerr and Ingebrigtsen behind

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — American Cole Hocker pulled the upset of the Olympics on Tuesday night, outracing both favorites Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr to the finish line in the 1,500 meters. Hocker won the race in an Olympic record 3 minutes 27.65 seconds, pulling from fifth to first over the final 300 meters to beat his personal best by more than 3 seconds. He beat Kerr by .14 seconds, while Ingebrigtsen, who set the pace through the first 1200 meters, ended up in fourth behind American Yared Nuguse.

Harvard graduate Gabby Thomas sprints to 200-meter gold medal for the United States by a big margin

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Gabby Thomas has sped to the win in the women’s 200 meters at the 2024 Olympics. She finished in 21.83 seconds Tuesday night to add a gold to the bronze she took home in the event from Tokyo three years ago. The 27-year-old Harvard graduate, who has a Masters in public health, took the lead for good at the curve and was never challenged in the final stretch. She grabbed her head with both hands after winning. Thomas beat 100-meter champion Julien Alfred by 0.25 seconds. Brittany Brown of the U.S. got the bronze.

France tops Canada and Serbia beats Australia in OT to reach Olympic semis. Germany, US also advance

PARIS (AP) — Guerschon Yabusele scored 22 points, Victor Wembanyama had 12 rebounds and France beat Canada 82-73 to advance to its second straight men’s Olympic basketball semifinal. Isaia Cordinier added 20 points for France, which is looking to add to its medal haul after winning silver in the Tokyo Games in 2021. It will meet Germany, a winner over Greece, on Thursday. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Serbia stormed back to beat Australia 95-90 in overtime to advance. Serbia will play the U.S. in the semifinals after the Americans beat Brazil. France will meet Germany after Franz Wagner scored 18 points for the reigning World Cup champions.