Paris Olympics Sunday

Noah Lyles wins a historically close Olympic 100-meter sprint by five-thousandths of a second

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles won the Olympic 100 meters by .005 seconds Sunday, waiting some 30 seconds after the finish of an excruciatingly close sprint to find out he’d beaten Kishane Thompson of Jamaica. The word “Photo” popped up on the scoreboard after Lyles and Thompson dashed to the line. Lyles paced the track with his hands draped over his head. Finally, the numbers came up. Lyles won in 9.784 seconds to edge out the Jamaican by five-thousandths of a tick of the clock. America’s Fred Kerley came in third at 9.81 and defending champion Marcell Jacobs finished fifth.

Novak Djokovic finally adds an Olympic gold to his resume by beating Carlos Alcaraz in a taut final

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has won his first Olympic gold medal by beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in the 2024 Games men’s tennis singles final. Sunday’s victory makes the 37-year-old from Serbia the oldest man to triumph in the event at the Summer Games since 1908. It also gives Djokovic the last significant accomplishment missing from a resume that includes 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No. 1 in the rankings. The final was a rematch of the Wimbledon final that Alcaraz won. The 21-year-old from Spain was trying to become the youngest man to win an Olympic singles gold medal in tennis.

On a wild final night of swimming, U.S. sets two world records, edges Australia in gold-medal race

NANTERRE, France (AP) — The United States closed out Olympic swimming with a wide range of emotions. The Americans set two world records on the final night, winning the gold-medal count over rival Australia and easing the sting of the first loss ever in the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay. Bobby Finke set a new standard in the 1,500 freestyle and the American women closed a thrilling nine days at La Defense Arena with another record in their 4×100 medley relay. China stunningly won the gold in the men’s 4×100 medley relay, ending the American run of dominance that stretched back to the introduction of the event at the 1960 Rome Games.

Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is the best player in golf and has an Olympic gold medal to show for it. The world’s No. 1 player stormed from behind with a 62 at Le Golf National for a one-shot victory over Tommy Fleetwood. He overcame a six-shot deficit on the back nine and got plenty of help from a shocking collapse by Jon Rahm. The Spaniard lost a four-shot lead and didn’t even make the podium. Rahm shot 39 on the back nine. Fleetwood won the silver medal. The bronze went to Hideki Matsuyama of Japan.

Sunisa Lee couldn’t get out of bed in December. Now she has three Olympic medals in Paris

PARIS (AP) — American gymnastics star Sunisa Lee’s Olympic medal count keeps rising. Lee earned her third medal of the 2024 Paris Games and the sixth of her Olympic career by claiming bronze Sunday in the uneven bars. Lee says the bronze is a vindication of sorts after she took bronze on the same event in Tokyo three years ago despite what she considered a sloppy performance. Lee has one last chance to add to her medal total when she competes in the balance beam final on the final day of gymnastics competition.

Olympic swimmers speak out about Chinese doping; and Britain’s Adam Peaty says they should be out

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished. China won the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay in 3 minutes, 27.46 seconds, with two of the four members of the relay team on the list of 23 Chinese swimmers who tested positive ahead of the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Britain’s Adam Peaty says he believes dopers should be out of the sport altogether.

US extends Olympic win streak to 58 games with 87-68 victory over Germany; quarterfinals next

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Jackie Young scored 19 points and the U.S. showed off its incredible depth, beating Germany 87-68 in the Americans’ final game of pool play. A’ja Wilson added 14 points, and Breanna Stewart had 13. The Americans clinched the top seed in their pool and extended their record streak to 58 consecutive Olympic wins dating to the 1992 Barcelona Games. The U.S. outscored Germany 52-13 in reserve points. Next up for the U.S. is Nigeria on Wednesday in Paris. Germany, which is playing in its first Olympics, will play France after a draw on Sunday night set the quarterfinal matchups.