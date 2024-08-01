A GOP state senator faces two foes, and his own party leaders

by Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard

August 1, 2024

A conservative Republican state senator faces opposition from top leaders of his own caucus as he pursues re-election in Tuesday’s primary.

Sen. Jim McCune, R-Graham, who is seeking a second term in Washington’s 2nd Legislative District, is up against Republican Ronda Litzenberger and Democrat Erasmo Ruiz Gonzalez in next week’s election.

The two top vote-getters will meet in the November election with the winner earning a four-year term serving the district that encompasses parts of Thurston and Pierce counties and stretches east to Mount Rainier. Republican state Sen. Jim McCune is running in 2024 for a second term in the Washington Legislature.

Litzenberger, who ran for the seat in 2020, is backed by Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, Deputy Republican Leader Chris Gildon, R-Puyallup, and Rep. J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, the former House Republican leader who currently serves in the 2nd District. Wilcox will retire after this year.

It’s the first time as minority leader that Braun endorsed against an incumbent in his caucus in a contested primary.

“I don’t do this lightly. I’m not saying anything negative about Jim. I think residents of the district would be better represented by Ronda,” he said.

Braun said his goal is to elect Republicans “who are problem solvers and who are principled but also committed to finding solutions for the entire state.”

McCune said GOP leaders “were planning this behind my back.” He contended leadership doesn’t appreciate his forthrightness on conservative issues and in some legislative debates.

He pointed to his opposition to a bill governing educational materials in public schools which he said Wednesday effectively legalizes inclusion of pornographic images in instructional materials. Majority Democrats passed House Bill 2331 on a party line vote.

Another example he cited was Senate Bill 5599. This allows emergency shelters to notify state authorities rather than parents when a youth seeks refuge as they pursue gender-affirming health care or reproductive services. McCune said it amounted to kidnapping when parents aren’t told. It passed along party lines as well.

“I’m conservative. I speak out on tough issues,” he said. “I’m pretty tactful but I am going to speak the truth. They want me to be quiet. They don’t want to take on those issues.”

McCune, who formerly served in the state House of Representatives and on the Pierce County Council, is endorsed by the Pierce County Republican Party. The Washington State Republican Party sent out mail on his behalf though the party has not formally endorsed in the race.

Democrats hold majorities in the House and Senate, benefitting from the Republican Party’s move to the right under former president and current presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Wilcox and Braun have quietly worked against that tide to try to elect Republicans with experience hashing out policies in local government and school boards. At times it’s meant not abetting electoral efforts of the more ardent and outspoken members of the party’s right flank. Ronda Litzenberger, a Republican, is running for a state Senate seat in 2024 in Washington.

Turnover from time to time is good for “a robust state government,” Braun said. “I think this moves us forward as a caucus and more importantly as a state.”

Litzenberger is a 16-year member of the Eatonville School Board and active in the Washington State School Directors Association. In the 2020 primary, she finished third among five Republicans competing.

Litzenberger said she was “very honored” to have the GOP leaders’ endorsements and thinks it will help garner votes.

“I can’t speak to what they were signaling,” she said. “They want someone in the seat that works hard.”

McCune isn’t sure how much it will impact Tuesday’s outcome.

“It may have a little bit of effect,” he said. “We won’t know until I see the results.”

