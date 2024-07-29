Pavement Preservation Projects in The Dalles

Evacuations remain in place today for Wasco and Hood River Counties.

Work scheduled between July 29 and August 1, 2024:

STREET BEGIN END E. 5th St. End of pavement east of Washington St. Union St. E. 8th St. Case St. H St. Case St. E. 7th St. South side E. 8th St. Federal St. E. 7th St. E. 10th St. E. 9th St. F St. 102 ft. (east) E. 14th St. Kelly St. H St. E. 20th St View Ct. Privately-owned pavement Lewis St. E. 10th St. E. 12th St. Old Dufur Rd. Fremont St. 250 ft. E of Lambert Wasco Dr. Columbia View Dr. Royal Crest Dr. Sherman Dr. Royal Crest Dr. E End of pavement Summit Ridge Dr. Royal Crest Dr. E End of pavement Lone Pine Blvd. Osprey Ln. E Hwy 197 Irvine St. W. 6th St. Haven Way Myrtle St. W. 6th St. W. 7th St. Elberta St. W. 13th St. W. 16th St. E. 7th St. Court St. Union St. E. 6th St. Court St. Washington St. Liberty St. W. 4th St. W. 6th St. W. 9th St. Parking lot Vey Way Wright St. End of pavement City limits W. 23rd St. Radio Way End of pavement W. Scenic Park entrance Garrison St. Garrison St. W. 6th St. W. 7th St. Lincoln St. W. 14th St. W. Scenic

This road work is expected to extend the service life of the pavement structure.

Please proceed with caution in these areas during construction times and observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your assistance during this work.

A full list of projects and a 2024 The Dalles Pavement Preservation Program map can be viewed at thedalles.org/summerstreetmaintenance

If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401.

–end–