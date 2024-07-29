City of Mosier Message For Citizens

As Wildfire Season begins to intensify around the area, the Mosier Fire District met its first big challenge with the Microwave Tower Fire. From the initial call to present, YOUR Fire District has been working daily to keep the residents safe and protected from fire; and shall continue to do it daily.

The State Funding of three seasonal wildland firefighters for our district has paid big dividends when it comes to protecting the residents of Mosier and the Mosier Valley. I hope that this program continues in years to follow.

During the fire, the Mosier Fire District was responsible for the initial attack regarding to structural protection, with much appreciated assistance from our local mutual aid agencies and a quick response of five tasks forces organized through the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. After the initial response, the District provided support to the effort, in addition to responding to the day to day incidents.

I urge the residents not to let your guard down. Fire Season is just starting and there is a long way to go. We are One District, One City, One Family, One Mosier.

The City’s focus during the fire was threefold: 1) maintaining our water system; 2) bringing power to the Senior Center; 3) providing information on fire status. Due to the electrical power shut down by Pacific Power, the city’s water system was at risk since the well pump and our two booster pump stations could not function. City Manager Jayme Bennett coordinated a multi-day effort with contractors and volunteers to bring portable generation to key locations and monitor water operations once temporary power was brought on line. The three water system reservoirs were able to be maintained at normal levels due to this coordinated effort. Also, power was brought back to the Senior Center via portable generation.

Per health and safety regulatory requirements, a boil water notice was implemented. Fortunately, we were able to get required bacterial testing done quickly and the negative test results allowed for suspension of the boil water notice.

Going forward, City staff will be working with our engineer and others to review the existing water system operations plan for using portable generation in the system when grid power is shut down. Risks, costs and benefits of alternatives such as providing permanent backup electrical generation capability to the system will be evaluated. Our water system emergency response plan, which was last revised in 2018, will also be reviewed and updated as appropriate.

The Mosier Microwave Fire brings home once again the criticality of improving our downtown fire station and city/fire office space, andproviding a multipurpose community room. The Mosier Center project is designed to provide necessary functions that would serve our community in emergencies like this one in addition to normal community services. The attached letter to our state legislators underscores our need and points to the remaining shortfall in funding. We encourage all in our community to express support for additional funding for the Community Center and the decades of future benefits it will bring. Please consider sending your own communication to our legislators.

Chief Carlson, Mosier Fire District

Jayme Bennett, City Manager