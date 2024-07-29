7/29 3:30 pm Lone Rock Fire Update:

7/29 at 3:30 pm:

07/29/2024 at 3:30 PM

Progress is being made on this incident. Currently the fire is at 137,214 acres, containment is now at 77%, with a total personnel number of 721.

All evacuation levels for the Lonerock Community in Gilliam County have been REDUCED to Level 1.

We’ve attached the daily report on the fire activities, a burn map for this incident and the Monkey Creek Fire, and the daily smoke report.

This update is specific to Gilliam County, Please still continue to follow the following agencies on Facebook for additional information:

Lone Rock Fire Information

Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office

Wheeler County Public Health

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office