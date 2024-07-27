NFL Training Camp 7/27

2020 QB draft class cashes in with more than $1.2 billion in contract extensions

The 2020 quarterback draft class is well on its way to being the highest-paid group of QBs from any draft in NFL history. The quintet of quarterbacks taken in the top two rounds four years ago also has a chance at being the most prolific. With Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love being the final two quarterbacks to cash in on big-money extensions just hours apart on Friday, the five QBs taken in the first two rounds four years ago have agreed to contracts in a span of less than 16 months that are worth more than $1.2 billion. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts signed deals worth more than $250 million each last offseason.

Part of Seahawks overhaul on defense means new linebackers in Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For more than a decade there was certainty when it came to the linebacker position in Seattle. Whether it was Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright or Jordyn Brooks, there was always a known commodity holding down one — or both — of the primary spots in the middle of the Seahawks defense. But with a new coaching staff for Seattle comes new schemes, and with that an entirely new set of linebackers. That group of new linebackers is led by Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, the presumptive starters. Baker played last season for Miami and Dodson in Buffalo. Both signed one-year deals with Seattle looking to prove they can handle the position in the defense of new coach Mike Macdonald.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua keeps same approach after breakout rookie season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua had the most prolific season in NFL history for a rookie last season. The fifth-round pick had 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. That included seven 100-yard games and five with at least eight receptions. Judging by how things have gone the first week of training camp, Nacua doesn’t appear to be at risk of a sophomore slump. Nacua made a pair of nice catches on Saturday while being matched up against cornerback Tre’Davious White, who the Rams signed in the offseason from Buffalo.

49ers right guard Spencer Burford could miss a few weeks with a broken right hand

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers right guard Spencer Burford will miss a few weeks of training camp with a broken right hand. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is still deciding whether Burford would need surgery on the hand but estimated he would likely miss about three weeks. Burford has started 29 games in his first two seasons in the NFL since being drafted in the fourth round out of Texas-San Antonio in 2022. He split time late last season with Jon Feliciano and had a key blown assignment in overtime of the Super Bowl loss to Kansas City last season.