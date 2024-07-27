Forest Service, Scenic Area close roads and trails due to Whiskey Creek Fire

UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FOREST SERVICE
Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
and
Mt. Hood National Forest, Hood River Ranger District
FOREST ORDER NO. 06-06-06-24-07 Whisky Creek Fire Closure
Pursuant to 16 USC § 551 and 36 CFR 261.50 (a) and (b), the following acts are prohibited on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area (CRGNSA), and the Hood River Ranger District of the Mt. Hood National Forest as shown on the attached map (Exhibit A).
These prohibitions will become effective July 2 , 2024, and will remain in effect until November 30, 2024, or until rescinded.
- Going into or being upon an area closed for the protection of public health or safety. (36 CFR 261.53(e))
- Being on a road. (36 CFR § 261.54(e))
- Being on a trail. (36 CFR § 261.55(a))
CLOSURE AREA DESCRIPTION:
As depicted on “Exhibit A” all National Forest System lands, roads and trails administered by the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Mt. Hood National Forest, Hood River Ranger District within the following area:
The Whisky Creek fire closure area boundary is located on National Forest System lands inside the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness boundary east of the Eagle Creek Trail #440 and east of the Indian Springs Trail #435, in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area and Mt. Hood National Forest. It also includes Forest Service Lands just east of the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness and west of Flume Creek. It extends north of the Mark O. Hatfield Wilderness to all Forest Service lands just south of the State Trail. The following areas currently remain open; Wyeth Campground and the Gorge #400 trail connecting the Eagle Creek Trail #440 to the Bridge of the Gods Trailhead, allowing access for Pacific Crest Trail hikers.
Additionally, the following Forest Service System roads and trails are closed:
Closed Roads within the Closure Area
Forest Service Road 1000102
Forest Service Road 1000104
Forest Service Road 1002000
Forest Service Road 1004000
Forest Service Road 1310000
Forest Service Road 1310640
Forest Service Road 1310641
Forest Service Road 1310660
Forest Service Road 1310661
Forest Service Road 1310662
Forest Service Road 1310664
Forest Service Road 1310669
Forest Service Road 1311000
Forest Service Road 1400030
Forest Service Road 1400032
Forest Service Road 1400034
Forest Service Road 1400036
Forest Service Road 1400038
Forest Service Road 1403000
Forest Service Road 1403007
Forest Service Road 1430000
Forest Service Road 2810000
Forest Service Road 2810630
Forest Service Road 2810650
Forest Service Road 2820000
Forest Service Road 2820011
Forest Service Road 2820013
Forest Service Road 2820622
Forest Service Road 2820631
Forest Service Road 2820632
Forest Service Road 2820633
Forest Service Road 2820634
Forest Service Road 2820635
Forest Service Road 2820636
Forest Service Road 2820650
Forest Service Road 2820651
Forest Service Road 2820660
Forest Service Road 2820661
Forest Service Road 2820662
Forest Service Road 2820663
Forest Service Road 2820670
Forest Service Road 2820685
Forest Service Road 2821000
Forest Service Road 2821620
Forest Service Road 2821621
Forest Service Road 2821630
Forest Service Road 2821640
Closed Trails within the Closure Area
Anthill Trail #406B
Bear Lake Trail #413A
Benson-Ruckel Trail #405A
Benson Spur Trail #405C
Casey Creek Trail #476
Chinidere Cutoff Trail #405M
Chinidere Mountain Trail #445
Deadwood Trail #422
Eagle-Benson Trail #434
Eagle Creek Trail #440 east of its junction with Indian Springs Trail #435 east to its junction with Pacific Crest Trail #2000
Gorge Trail #400, east of its junction with the Pacific Crest Trail #2000 east to its junction with Wyeth Trail #411
Gorton Creek Trail #408
Green Point Ridge Trail #418
Herman Bridge Trail #406E
Herman Creek Trail #406
Herman Cutoff Trail #410
Mitchell Point Trail #417
Mt. Defiance Trail #413
Mt. Defiance Tie Trail #413B
Mud Lake Trail #406A
Nick Eaton Trail #447
North Lake Trail #423
Pacific Crest Trail #2000 north of its junction with Indian Springs Trail #435 north to its junction
at Bridge of the Gods Trailhead Plateau Cutoff Trail #412
Rainy Lake Trail #423A Rainy-Kingsley Trail #409B Rainy-Wahtum Trail #409
Ridge Cutoff Trail #437
Ruckel Creek Trail #405
Starvation Ridge Trail #414 Starvation Ridge Cut-Off Trail #414B Wahtum Express Trail #406H Wahtum Switchback Trail #407 Warren Lake Trail #417A
West Benson Way Trail #405B Wyeth Trail #411
Closed Recreation Sites within the Closure Area
Black Lake Campground & Trailhead Herman Creek Campground & Trailhead Indian Springs/PCT North Trailhead
Mt. Defiance South Trailhead
Rainy Lake Campground & Trailhead Wahtum Lake Campground & Trailhead Warren Lake Trailhead
EXEMPTIONS:
Pursuant to Title 36 CFR 261.50(e), the following persons are exempt from this order:
- Any person with a permit specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission.
- Any Federal, State, or local official or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in theperformance of an official duty.
- Owners or lessees of land within the closed area.
These prohibitions are in addition to the general prohibitions in 36 CFR part 261, subpart A.
Violations of these Prohibitions are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization or imprisonment for not more than six (6) months, or both. [16 USC § 551, 18 USC § 3571 ].
PURPOSE:
The closure is necessary to provide protection for forest users, firefighting personnel, and natural resources from the current Whisky Creek Fire.
Executed in Hood River, Oregon and Sandy, Oregon this 26 day of July, 2024.
DONNA MICKLEY
Forest Supervisor
Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
META LOFTSGAARDEN Forest Supervisor
Mt. Hood National Forest